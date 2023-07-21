Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

Diablo IV: Three Grotesque, Exquisite Necromancer Builds

Raise your army of the undead to unleash terror on anything that stands in your way with these class builds

Diablo
By
Claire Jackson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Two Necromancers stand side-by-side.
Image: Blizzard

Whether you’re making a character in the Seasonal or Eternal Realm, the Necromancer is wildly destructive and a beautifully grotesque character to build out. As you command the forces of the undead, you’ll bend death to your will, summoning corpses, monstrosities, and wicked weapons.

Watch
Diablo IV - Bear Bender Build
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Week In Games: What’s Releasing Beyond Diablo IV
June 5, 2023
8 Minutes Of Diablo IV's Character Creator
March 23, 2023

Here we’ve laid out three very straightforward and common Necromancer builds for you to progress through or use elements of as a framework for a more experimental build.

Advertisement

Exploding Corpse Necromancer Build

What’s better than manipulating corpses to your will? Why exploding them to trigger excellent AoE damage, of course. The Exploding Corpse Necromancer build optimizes a self-destructive army of the dead under your command.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Exploding Corpse Necromancer: Levels 1-15

  • Bone Splinters > Enhanced Bone Splinters > Initiate’s Bone Splinters
  • Blight > Enhanced Blight > Supernatural Blight
  • Skeletal Warrior Mastery
  • Corpse Explosion > Enhanced Corpse Explosion > Blighted Corpse Explosion
  • Corpse Tendrils > Enhanced Corpse Tendrils > Plagued Corpse Tendrils

For your final two skill points on the path to level 15, max out Skeletal Warrior Mastery to 3/3 ranks.

Exploding Corpse Necromancer: Levels 16-50

  • Unliving Energy > Imperfectly Balanced > Hewed Flesh
  • Reap > Enhanced Reap > Acolyte’s Reap
  • Army of the Dead > Prime Army of the Dead > Supreme Army of the Dead
  • Reaper’s Pursuit > Crippling Darkness > Terror > Gloom
  • Necrotic Carapace
  • Grim Harvest > Fueled by Death
  • Inspiring Leader > Death’s Defense
  • Shadowblight
  • Skeletal Mage Mastery

As you continue toward level 50, consider the following list of skills to max out your ranks in.

Advertisement
  • Blight
  • Imperfectly Balanced and Hewed Flesh
  • Corpse Explosion Skeletal Warrior Mastery, Grim Harvest, and Fueled By Death
  • Terror, Gloom, and Necrotic Carapace
  • Death’s Defense

Summoner Necromancer Build

What if you like summoning the undead but want to keep them around? You know, as friends. Friends that can help you on your path to absolute devastation. The Summoner Necromancer build focuses on making the most of your summoned skeletons, keeping them on the battlefield with you and your party as you rage through demon hordes.

Advertisement

Summoner Necromancer: Levels 1-15

  • Enhanced Bone Splinters > Enhanced Bone Splinters > Initiate’s Bone Splinters
  • Sever > Enhanced Sever > Supernatural Sever
  • Unliving Energy > Imperfectly Balanced > Hewed Flesh
  • Corpse Explosion > Enhanced Corpse Explosion > Blighted Corpse Explosion
  • Skeletal Warrior Mastery > Grim Harvest > Fueled by Death

Summoner Necromancer: Levels 16-50

  • Reap > Enhanced Reap > Acolyte’s Reap
  • Corpse Tendrils > Enhanced Corpse Tendrils > Plagued Corpse Tendrils
  • Reaper’s Pursuit > Crippling Darkness > Terror > Gloom
  • Shadowblight
  • Golem Mastery > Inspiring Leader
  • Skeletal Mage Mastery

On your path to level 50, consider upping your ranks in the following skills:

  • Sever
  • Corpse Explosion
  • Imperfectly Balance and Hewed Flesh
  • Skeletal Warrior Mastery, Grim Harvest, Fueled by Death
  • Terror and Gloom

Bone Spear Necromancer Build

If your calling to the cursed arts of necromancy involves summoning weapons made from the remnants of the dead, look no further than the Bone Spear Necromancer build. Here, you’ll optimize a build for using the Bone Spear skill to the best of its abilities, with both piercing and shrapnel damage.

Advertisement

Bone Spear Necromancer: Levels 1-15

  • Bone Splinters > Enhanced Bone Splinters > Acolyte’s Bone Splinters
  • Bone Spear > Enhanced Bone Spear > Supernatural Bone Spear
  • Blood Mist
  • Hewed Flesh
  • Corpse Explosion > Enhanced Corpse Explosion > Blighted Corpse Explosion
  • Grim Harvest
  • Corpse Tendrils > Enhanced Corpse Tendrils > Plagued Corpse Tendrils

Bone Spear Necromancer: Levels 16-50

  • Fueled by Death
  • Serration > Compound Fracture > Evulsion
  • Unliving Energy > Imperfectly Balanced > Hewed Flesh
  • Bone Storm > Prime Bone Storm > Supreme Bone Storm
  • Stand Alone > Memento Mori
  • Ossified Essence

As you continue the path to level 50, consider these skills for maxing ranks.

  • Bone Spear
  • Unliving Energy, Imperfectly Balanced, Hewed Flesh
  • Corpse Explosion
  • Grim Harvest and Fueled by Death
  • Death’s Reach
  • Serration, Compound Fracture, and Evulsion
  • Stand Alone, Memento Mori

The Necromancer stood out early on in Diablo IV’s life as a particular kind of lethal to control. While the latest season one patch has complicated some of the game’s meta, the Necromancer remains a great class and these builds lay the foundation for a solid character to take into endgame challenges.