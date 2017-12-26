[Image: Yunchang Game]

According to reports out of China (via MMO Culture), a mobile Devil May Cry is in the works. Tilted Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat, it’s an action RPG for smart devices.



Below are its first images circulating online.

[Image: Yunchang Game]

The game, MMO Culture reports, will have online, team battles and real-time player versus player.



Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat will be published by Yunchang Game and is slated for a 2018 China release. No word if it will ever go international.