According to reports out of China (via MMO Culture), a mobile Devil May Cry is in the works. Tilted Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat, it’s an action RPG for smart devices.
Below are its first images circulating online.
The game, MMO Culture reports, will have online, team battles and real-time player versus player.
Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat will be published by Yunchang Game and is slated for a 2018 China release. No word if it will ever go international.
