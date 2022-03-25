Capsule rooms might be small, but Devil May Cry fandom is huge. Next month, Anshin Oyado Premier Nagoya Sakae in Nagoya will cover one of its capsules with the silver-haired heroes of DMC.

Capsule rooms are tiny, coffin-like rooms with small televisions. The first capsule hotel, the Capsule Inn Osaka, opened in Osaka’s Umeda district in 1979. Since then, they’ve spread all across the country. They’ve long been affordable options for those to crash late at night after missing the last train, but before Japan’s tourist ban, they were also popular, fun options for international tourists.



As part of DMC’s twentieth anniversary, this capsule hotel room has been covered wall-to-wall with Devil May Cry posters and art. No matter if you are sleeping on your left, right, or your back, you’ll be looking at hunky dudes from Capcom’s stylist demon-hunter series.



But, sadly, there’s only one of these special rooms. As Siliconera reports, those who check into the hotel between April 1 and April 30 can pay for a special Devil May Cry package for 9,800 yen ($80.55). Guests get DMC-theme postcards and a calendar—plus a chance to enter a lottery to win a night in the special capsule room. Those who don’t win get three coaster mats.



If the winner for the room has been selected and the day’s allotment of coaster mats has been snapped up, then guests must resign themselves to a regular capsule room where they can look at their DMC postcards and calendar.



Over the years, there have been numerous hotel room promotions in Japan similar to this. But, as far as I know, this is the first capsule room to get such treatment. Due to the close quarters, this promotion seems especially intimate. But really, w ho wouldn’t want to sleep under the watchful eyes of Dante, Vergil, and Nero?