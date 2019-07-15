Today on Highlight Reel we have a bunch of Rainbow Six moments, The People’s Elbow, Judgment snail-jitsu, graphical downgrades and much more!
- Mafia III - Do you believe in magic? - (Direct File) Draklax
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - My Oni Hope
- Sinking City - El bondadoso resuelvemisterios adopta la locura externa como suya - eljuanfe
- COD:BO4 - OGWAN Ked00bi
- Detroit: Become Human - harperlarp
- Judgment - I call it the folding snail jitsu - Pandasoul
- Nier: Automata - Boar Bug - sergiomack
- Breath of the Wild - usapanda_G
- World War Z - he fli - (Direct File) Mantax64 & Taz
- Fallout: New Vegas - AMcheddar
- Fallout: New Vegas - (Direct File) Ryuichi
- Apex Legends - My Gibraltar senses were tingling - Monkeyman1886
- Apex Legends - Friend using lifeline’s ult to block the last team in - SergeS2K
- Rainbow Six Siege - Psychological Warfare with Montagne - Memetronz
- Rainbow Six Siege - 1 charge 1 kill, all luck no skill - QWERTYLC
- Rainbow Six Siege - WTF are the chances - iLyonJG
- Rainbow Six Siege - Show me your FEET - Tubarik Tubarik
- Rainbow Six Siege - I consider this an ace. - DerpySoviet
- Red Dead Online - Good Clean Fun in Valentine - Parker Bell
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!