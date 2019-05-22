Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Stephen Molyneaux was one of the artists on Detective Pikachu, and his work—helping “translate the wonderful designs by Ken Sugimori into the real world”—is so cute I can barely look at it.

It’s like staring into the sun. Only the sun is small, and covered in fur. Eevee is a particular hazard.

While the designs themselves were worked on by Molyneaux, the 3D sculpts you’re seeing here also feature contributions from VFX studio BadClay and freelance sculptor Abner Marin.

Advertisement