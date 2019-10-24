Destiny 2 is getting an update that will improve accessibility for subtitles. Later this month, you’ll have five different sizes and a multitude of colors and background styles to choose from. The goal, said Bungie, is to make Destiny’s UI “accessible to the widest range of possible players as we can.”
Nathan Grayson
