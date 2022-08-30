For the past few days, Destiny 2 has been afflicted with a bug that’s as hilarious as it is terrifying. If you end up getting wiped during a fight against Golgoroth, a boss who appears partway through the recently resurrected King’s Fall Raid, the ogre will emit a nightmarish scream.



Last week, Bungie debuted Destiny 2’s 18th season, Season of Plunder. It adds a truly head-spinning number of new changes, including a wave of high-powered weapons, updates to the game’s esoteric leveling system, a compelling cast of supporting characters, and, sadly, a continued commitment to the iffy crafting system. (Check out Ethan’s thorough account of what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s ugly for full details.) Season of the Plunder is meant to lay the groundwork for Destiny 2’s forthcoming Lightfall expansion, out next spring.

On Friday, Bungie re-released Destiny’s King’s Fall raid, which launched in 2015 as part of the first game’s Taken King expansion. It’s regularly touted among fans as one of the best raids Bungie has ever released for Destiny 2. There’s just one little matter.

“We’re aware of an issue where Golgoroth can sometimes produce an extremely loud roar in the King’s Fall raid,” Bungie’s support team wrote on Twitter. “It’s recommended to lower your audio output when fighting Golgoroth until a fix can be implemented.”

I know what you’re thinking, because I thought it too: It can’t be that bad, right? Yeah, about that… (Turn your volume down, seriously.)

The audio only appears to trigger when you and your firetime “wipes,” or dies, which can happen if you don’t pay attention to specific rules—including paying eagle-eyed attention to a timer that causes players to explode—in the fight against Golgoroth. On the plus side, the fight itself isn’t negatively affected by these audio issues; this is purely a audio bug.

For the most part, players seem to be taking the bug in stride. Many of the responses to Bungie’s initial statement about the bug are from players sharing memes (you needn’t scroll far to find a Shrek roar), quips, or videos of it in action alongside tongue-in-cheek incredulous reactions. One person described clips of the bug as “the funniest things I’ve seen in months.”

Bungie has not detailed a timeline for a fix. Representatives for the studio did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication. In the meantime, RRRRRRRRAAAAAAAAAAAWWWWWWRRRRRR.

