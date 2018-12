Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Protheon, the boss of Destiny 2's Inverted Spire strike, is a big guy! A glitch earlier this week made him a lot bigger, though. Terrifyingly so.



Imagine seeing this immense unit appear out of nowhere. No thank you.

Like the tweet says, the issue has now been fixed, so anyone with a fear of over-sized Destiny bosses can rest easy knowing Protheon is back to normal size.