As fans of loot shooters find themselves wondering which one to play, here’s a reminder that Destiny 2 is as good as it’s ever been, and it’s only getting better.



On Tuesday, Bungie will put out Destiny 2's first big update since the Activision divorce two months ago, as the game enters the Season of the Drifter. If you have the Destiny 2 annual pass, you’ll get a bunch of new Gambit-themed content and quests. If you don’t, you’ll still get some cool stuff, like Gambit private matches and even a new exotic quest. This Bungie guide is pretty helpful:

For a good summary of everything that’s coming, check out this new eight-minute hype video that Bungie released today:



Orrrr if you don’t want to watch it all, here’s a quick summary:

There’s a new variant on Gambit called Gambit Prime that seems like a far more intense version of the PvEvP mode. It’s one round rather than three, and allows invading players not just to kill their opponents, but to steal their motes, denying them progress along the way. Also, the final boss will have raid-like mechanics that require your team to do far more than just shoot it.



There’s also a new Gambit-related PVE activity called Reckoning that we don’t know much about just yet. One Bungie dev compared parts of it to the Crota raid in Destiny 1. It looks wild, and it’ll give you rewards you can then use back in Gambit Prime.

In Reckoning, you can get special Gambit-themed armor based on specific roles: Reaper, Collector, Sentry, and Invader. Each of these armor sets will have perks tailored to a specific Gambit playstyle, which is a totally new (and very cool) concept in Destiny.

You’ll be able to do special bounties as a catch-up mechanic to quickly get up to power level 640 (presumably what you need for Reckoning) if you’re not there already.

There’ll be a quest called Allegiance that lets you pick a side—the Vanguard or the Drifter—and advance your version of Destiny 2's story accordingly. We’re also going to start getting Invitations of the Nine, bounties that offer “an exploration of the Nine and their mysterious place in the universe.” (The first one will show up with Xur on March 15.)

Also, Thorn is coming back, so get ready for PvP to be full of POISON.