Destiny 2 advice needed, please. It’s a week from the new expansion, which I’m interested in playing. But I only just finished Destiny 2's campaign and am ready to play more this week. I tend to like PvE, don’t like grinding, like seeing new areas, going on fun quests and sidequests. So... what should I do?
Share This Story
About the author
Stephen Totilo
Editor-in-Chief. Currently playing: Gears 5, AC Odyssey, Baba Is You and Outer Wilds (need to get back to RDR2, Destiny 2, Iconoclasts, Arkham Origins, Doom, Sushi Striker, Samus Returns & Chasm)