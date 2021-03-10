Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Denuvo DRM Is On The PlayStation 5

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled Denuvo DRM Is On The PlayStation 5
Image: Sony

Controversial digital rights management tool Denuvo has long been a factor in the PC market, but it’s now quietly a part of the PlayStation 5 as well, with news that the DRM has been added to the console’s “Tools and Middleware program”.

This means that going forwards, anyone releasing a game on the PS5 can make use of Denuvo to try and slow down pirates, who in recent years have been able to eventually crack games using Denuvo, but only weeks/months after release, a long time after most copies of a game have already been sold.

Interestingly, Denuvo said as part of the announcement that a number of PS5 launch games already made use of the DRM, though it didn’t specify which ones.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

inhert
Inhert

Wow did you even do research before posting this article??

This has nothing to do with their anti-piracy solution.

It is not their DRM technonologie coming to ps5 but their anti-cheat solution. Which btw, Denuvo anti-cheat has been on ps4 and xbox one for years now...

https://irdeto.com/news/denuvo-joins-exclusive-playstation5-tools-and-middleware-program-to-offer-anti-cheat-technology-to-game-developers/