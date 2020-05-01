Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastSouth Korea

Demon Slayer Ripoff Game Released In South Korea

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:south korea
south koreamangaanime
Illustration for article titled iDemon Slayer/i Ripoff Game Released In South Korea
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a smash-hit manga. It has been adapted in an anime and an upcoming animated feature film. Late last month, an online game launched in South Korea with art that evoked Demon Slayer. But five days later service for the game ended.

The demon-battling game launched on April 24. It was criticized in South Korea for seeming to ape Demon Slayer’s art. Service ended on April 29.

Illustration for article titled iDemon Slayer/i Ripoff Game Released In South Korea
As you can see below, via Livedoor, art and character design for the Korean game is very similar to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Have a look for yourself (the ripoff is on the top, while the Japanese original is on the bottom):

Illustration for article titled iDemon Slayer/i Ripoff Game Released In South Korea

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the right.

Illustration for article titled iDemon Slayer/i Ripoff Game Released In South Korea
Illustration for article titled iDemon Slayer/i Ripoff Game Released In South Korea
Illustration for article titled iDemon Slayer/i Ripoff Game Released In South Korea
Below is a look at gameplay:

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

