Demon Slayer Ripoff Game Released In South Korea

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a smash-hit manga. It has been adapted in an anime and an upcoming animated feature film. Late last month, an online game launched in South Korea with art that evoked Demon Slayer. But five days later service for the game ended.



The demon-battling game launched on April 24. It was criticized in South Korea for seeming to ape Demon Slayer’s art. Service ended on April 29.

As you can see below, via Livedoor, art and character design for the Korean game is very similar to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Have a look for yourself (the ripoff is on the top, while the Japanese original is on the bottom):



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the right.



Below is a look at gameplay:



