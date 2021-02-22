Delicious Looking (And Totally Fake) Super Mario Sushi

Screenshot : Nendo Zaiker-Snail/YouTube

This is like the fake food you see in front of Japanese restaurants but with Nintendo characters .



YouTuber Nendo Zaiker-Snail created this Mario sushi from polymer clay. You can see the process in the 12-minute Japanese language clip below.

What really sticks out is how this seems somewhat possible with real sushi. Make the Mario logo with tuna, for example, tamago for a Question Block, and uni for a Goomba. Of course, serve with pickled ginger in the shape of a star!

Nendo Zaiker-Snail has other Nintendo-themed polymer clay creations, like this Kirby breakfast sculpture.

Which looks delicious.