In 2016, Goichi Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture and Supertrick Games released Let It Die, a roguelike that had players climbing up a tower killing everything in their path. Today, Sony announced a surprise successor to the game, only this time it’s a mulitplayer “survival action game” instead.

Advertisement

It’s called Deathverse: Let It Die, and is being developed by Supertrick, the team who helped out on the original. Publishers GungHo describe it as:

In the survival battle arena DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE, you’ll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in PvPvE combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customize your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star! As a contestant in this glamorous gorefest, you’ll fight using a special robotic unit, known as a “Wilson,” that will give you all the tools you need to survive.

In a trailer that opened Sony’s State of Play demonstration, we’re shown a cast of fighters doing battle in an arena, using a wide variety of weapons and special powers.

It’s coming in Spring 2022 for both the PS4 and PS5.

If you’re wondering how exactly this ties into the original’s universe, here’s the official explainer:

A Story to Die For