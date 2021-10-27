In 2016, Goichi Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture and Supertrick Games released Let It Die, a roguelike that had players climbing up a tower killing everything in their path. Today, Sony announced a surprise successor to the game, only this time it’s a mulitplayer “survival action game” instead.
It’s called Deathverse: Let It Die, and is being developed by Supertrick, the team who helped out on the original. Publishers GungHo describe it as:
In the survival battle arena DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE, you’ll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in PvPvE combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customize your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star!
As a contestant in this glamorous gorefest, you’ll fight using a special robotic unit, known as a “Wilson,” that will give you all the tools you need to survive.
In a trailer that opened Sony’s State of Play demonstration, we’re shown a cast of fighters doing battle in an arena, using a wide variety of weapons and special powers.
It’s coming in Spring 2022 for both the PS4 and PS5.
If you’re wondering how exactly this ties into the original’s universe, here’s the official explainer:
A Story to Die For
Set hundreds of years after the events of LET IT DIE, DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show ‘DEATH JAMBOREE.’ Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs’ personalities are just as colorful as the bloodstained stage. While it’s well known that DEATH JAMBOREE is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show’s past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures.It’s time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.
DISCUSSION
Not exactly excited by the genre change, but i’ll probably check it out. Let It Die was a surprisingly good game that was hamstrung by monetization.
I’d love to see a rebalanced retail release that doesn’t rely on that stuff, but it will literally never happen.