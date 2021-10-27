Announced today via Sony’s State of Play event and on Twitter via Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve’s acclaimed dungeon crawler Death’s Door makes the jump from PC and Xbox to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on November 23.

Nintendo and Sony console owners have been clamoring for a chance to play the beloved indie Zelda-like action-adventure since it dropped for PC and Xbox back in July. With its charming graphics and simple-but-satisfying combat it charmed the hell out of players on both platforms, and even got our reviewer, Ethan Gach, gushing about it.

Within five minutes of starting Death’s Door I knew I was going to love it. The combat was basic but weighty. The visual presentation was sparse but bespoke. Its music, sometimes pastoral and serene, sometimes grim and despairing, made no secret that something special was going on, and my love for the indie action-RPG only continues to grow.

In case there was any doubt how much players love Death’s Door, the Twitter announcement from Devolver is filled with folks calling this the biggest announcement of Sony’s stream. With g ame of the y ear season coming up, don’t be surprised to see this game all over the damn place in the coming months.

The PlayStation version announcement was followed by a message indicating that preorder customers on those platforms would also be receiving a copy of Titan Souls, developer Acid Nerve’s 2D top-down action-adventure game, originally released for Windows, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and Android back in 2015. With Death’s Door being the follow-up to Titan Souls, this deal will give PlayStation players access to the entire saga, or at least the saga as it stands.

The official press release makes no mention of Switch players enjoying the same preorder bonus, so they’ll just have to settle for the joy of playing Death’s Door on a handheld console.