Deathloop’s Sultry “Déjà Vu” Will Be My Summer Anthem

Love the art style of this game. More 60's Mod please and thank you! Image : Arkane Studios

Outside of Square Enix announcing a new story DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake, yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play event was kinda a dud. But there was a notable exception: Deathloop’s new original song “Déjà Vu.”

Deathloop, an upcoming game from Prey developers Arkane Studios, is Hitman meets Groundhog’s Day in which you play Colt, an assassin tasked with killing eight targets known as “Visionaries” who have gathered on an island to throw one big, everlasting party. Should Colt fail to kill all the Visionaires before time runs out or if he’s killed himself, time will reset, forcing Colt to attempt the assassinations all over again. I’m digging the game’s 60’s Mod art style and the fact it stars not one but two Black people (see developers, it can be done!). But “Déjà Vu”, the song that blares in the trailer while Colt is teleporting,stealth killing, and dying so many times, left the biggest impression. Listen:



Déjà Vu was created for Deathloop by Sencit Music, featuring vocals from FJØRA, and it is enough to make Shirley Bassey proud. More games should embrace this James Bond-style musical camp. We can’t let “Snake Eater” do all the heavy lifting, right? We won’t have to wait too much longer to play Deathloop, but here’s hoping “Déjà Vu” gets put on Spotify soon. I have a summer playlist that needs updating.

