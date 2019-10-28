Death Stranding is coming to PC early summer 2020, Kojima Productions announced on Twitter today. Right now, the game is arriving on PS4 November 8.



Here’s the tweet:

Sony is publishing Death Stranding, and it was announced as an exclusive for their PS4 console. Traditionally, Sony’s big games have stayed on the PS4, but lately, it looks like that’s changing. Some of these higher-interest games are apparently making their way onto PC after their PS4 debut, like Journey and Nioh.

Asked which store it will be sold on, publisher 505 G ames would not answer at this time.