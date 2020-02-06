Death Stranding Action Figure Carries All The Cargo

The standard edition of Good Smile Company’s big-headed figure of Death Stranding’s Sam Porter Bridges comes with a couple of cargo cases, his terrain scanner, and the cutest little BB pod you ever did see. The “Great Deliverer” edition comes with two additional head pieces, sunglasses, and a grand total of 21 pieces of cargo, all of which can fit on this poor little plastic person’s back.

Normally I am not a fan of excessive accessories in my action figures. More bits than I can keep on the figure at any given time means I have to store bits in drawers and boxes, pulling them out years later having no idea what they are. That said, the standard Sam Porter Bridges Nendoroid figure, shipping in August for around $50, needs more Death Stranding.

He nails the basic look well enough, with his spinny backpack and BB combo, and the sli cked-back hair is nice, but Sam needs more options. This many options, to be precise.

Great Deliverer Sam Porter Bridges really...delivers. He even comes with sunglasses for me to put on as I make that pun. His preorder runs $80, but look at all his stuff. He’s got four large and small silver cargo cases, four large and small gold cargo cases, and five navy cargo cases. Imagine lugging all that across the countryside, hair whipping about in the wind or safetl y confined to a Bridges brand helmet.

Has a man ever looked cooler with an embryo strapped to his chest in a pee-colored container? I don’t think so.

It’s a lot of cargo, but if anyone can shoulder such a burden, it’s Death Stranding’s champion courier. He’ll need the included stand in order to stay balanced hauling all 21 pieces, but our little man gets the job done.

Anyone else’s back hurt?