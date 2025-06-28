Level Up Your Delivery Game With These Essential Death Stranding 2 Tips

In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Sam Bridges is tasked with the job of reconnecting Australia like he did in America during the first game. Equipped with a bunch of new toys for Sam to transport cargo with, many of the methods in the first game can be applied to his new adventure. But don’t worry, there are some new tricks! Here are some tips on how to succeed in delivering cargo in Death Stranding 2.

Vehicles are essential for efficiency

During the story, the most efficient way to deliver cargo, especially heavy ones, is to store them in vehicles. These are best for flat terrain deliveries where you won’t have to go uphill through mountains. You’ll unlock the Tri-Cruiser first, which is a fast and mobile motorcycle. You can take a few good cargo items on here, making it an efficient option for traversing between point A and B.

However, you’ll eventually unlock the Pickup Off-Roader, which is a truck that Sam can drive. It’s incredibly useful for any XL-sized cargo that Sam needs to haul. It can be clunky to control at times, especially on rocky terrain, but it’s one of the best ways to transport cargo during long distance deliveries. Later on in the game, you can unlock the Spiked Tires for Slopes modification, letting the truck traverse steep slopes that are otherwise impossible.

Furthermore, Sam can customize the truck with various contraptions, including the Sticky Cannon, which is a hook that can automatically grab lost cargo found nearby in the open-world and place it in the truck. This lets Sam avoid stopping and leaving the truck to pick it up manually. Weapons like the Heavy Machine Gun can also be fashioned on it if you feel like taking on MULEs in your ironclad vehicle.

Always carry a few PCCs with you

Portable Chiral Constructors, or PCC, are devices you need in order to create structures like bridges, ladders, Timefall Shelters, Generators, and more. If you come across a river, you might want to create a ladder in order to walk across it. A strong current could put you at risk of damaging or even losing your cargo.

If you’re operating a vehicle, a Generator can be a lifesaver if you run out of battery in the middle of your delivery journey. It’ll let you replenish your vehicle’s cells so you can complete the delivery. It’s better to be prepared than to regret not bringing along some PCC.

Remember that the current area you’re in needs is connected to the Chiral Network, or else the PCC won’t deploy.

Take advantage of the DHV Magellan

Death Stranding 2 has a new fast travel system in the form of the DHV Magellan ship that you receive quite early in the game. This will let you fast travel between different terminals in Australia, as well go back to Mexico if needed.

The ship is also useful for transporting cargo instantaneously between terminals so that you can easily deliver them. Simply accept an order, load up the required cargo onto a vehicle, and then drive it into the ship. From there, open up the map and fast travel to the destination of your choosing. The ship will zip there, carrying you, the vehicle, and cargo all the way there along with it. Easy delivery!

However, there are some restrictions. For example, live cargo such as animals cannot be transported as the in-game explanation notes that chiral jump between locations could have unintended consequences. In these instances, you’ll have to deliver the live cargo manually.

Establish zip lines across the continent

In the first Death Stranding game, zip lines were by far the best method to transport heavy cargo. The same applies for the sequel. Sure, vehicles are fine for the main game, but in terms of efficiency and speed, almost nothing comes close to ziplines. You have to manually drive vehicles, but with ziplines, there are no terrain limitations and you simply just have to ride on it.

In fact, it’s the preferred method for unlocking all of the achievements if you’re into that whole process. You’re going to be delivering A LOT of cargo to max out every single facility’s level across the entire game. In order to do that, zip lines are necessary to do so quickly and with minimal effort. This is especially true for facilities that are located high up in the mountains where vehicles don’t fare quite as well.

The only downside is that you’ll have to create the ziplines yourself, which means initially making the manual trip on foot between facilities to set them up. However, once they’re installed, you can start using them.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is now available on PS5.