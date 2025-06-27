How Long Will It Take To Connect All Of Australia In Death Stranding 2?

Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, is out now. This journey sees the return of protagonist Sam Bridges after his journey connecting the United Cities of America to the Chiral Network. Taking place 11 months after the events of the first game, Sam now ventures to Australia to do pretty much the same thing as he did in the first game.

The first game took about 40 hours to complete the main story. Is Death Stranding 2 similar? Well, Kojima Productions confirmed that the sequel is larger than its predecessor. Does that necessarily translate to a longer gameplay length? Let’s talk about it.

How long is Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2 is a sprawling open-world action adventure game that sees Sam Bridges make a bunch of cargo deliveries across Australia. There are 17 chapters in Death Stranding 2, with the first 16 chapters playing out the game’s entire story. The final chapter is simply just a transition to the game’s post game where you can roam the open-world to your heart’s content.

The amount of time you spend in Death Stranding 2 all depends on how much time you’re willing to invest in leveling up each facility and terminal to unlock rewards. However, if you’re only here to experience the story, then you should expect to clock in between 40-60 hours.

However, if you’re looking to unlock the coveted Death Stranding 2 Platinum trophy, you’ll need to put in as much time as it took for the first Death Stranding’s Platinum trophy. This clocked in about 80 to 120 hours depending on how efficient you are with your cargo deliveries. In Death Stranding 2, you’ll need to maximize your connection ratings for all facilities, and discover some of the secret areas to unlock specific Trophies. The Platinum trophy doesn’t seem hard to unlock, but it will be time consuming. So expect at least 80 hours, if not more.



If you’re a fan of the first Death Stranding, you should have no issues getting your money’s worth out of its sequel. The story is much more coherent than the first, and the gameplay has been improved in almost every single aspect, from the delivery mechanisms to the combat.

Death Stranding 2 costs $70 and is currently exclusive to PS5. Sony hasn’t announced whether it’ll come to subscription services, but it could be in a few years as the first game and its Director’s Cut version are on PlayStation Plus. The first game is also both available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

No, as of right now the game hasn’t been announced for PC or Xbox.

Death Stranding 2 is now available on PS5.