Everything You Need To Know About Death Stranding 2's Multiplayer Features

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach is a single-player affair, but it has some online elements that let you interact with other players, albeit not directly. This comes in the form of the Chiral Network, the universe’s in-game explanation of connecting the world, as well as different multiverses.

Much like the first Death Stranding, as Sam continues to connect all of Australia together by taking more terminals online, the Chiral Network will expand. This gives you, the player, more opportunities to take advantage of Death Stranding 2’s online features.

Additionally, Death Stranding 2’s online functions do not require a PlayStation Plus subscription to access.

The Chiral Network, demystified

When you conduct deliveries across Australia and connect the terminals to the Chiral Network, the range of the network increases and covers more segments across the country. This brings electronics online and lets Sam build structures like bridges and ladders with a Portable Chiral Constructor (PCC). Note that if an area hasn’t been connected to the network yet and is offline, Sam will not be able to deploy a PCC.

Once an area is online, you’ll be able to see structures that other players have left behind. This form of asynchronous multiplayer plays into Death Stranding 2’s themes of building connections and helping others out.

When you ping your immediate surroundings using Sam’s Odradek, you’ll receive a signal that’ll highlight any nearby structures as blue. These can be your own equipment, as well as others left behind by players. You’ll often see ladders used as makeshift bridges or ropes placed nearby steep hills that you can take advantage of.

There are also pieces of cargo that other players may have disregarded for whatever reason, and you can go ahead and deliver them to the appropriate terminal if you desire. You can also come across abandoned vehicles that can come in handy, especially if you’re in the middle of a delivery, lightening your load.

Other structures, like Timefall Shelters and Generators can come in clutch during your deliveries as well. As someone who relies heavily on vehicles when delivering cargo, coming across another person’s Generator always feels like a godsend, letting me recharge my vehicle’s battery to make the final mile to my destination without requiring me to pull out my own PCC to build a power source myself.

However, the best part of Death Stranding 2’s online elements is that you’re able to complete unfinished structures that other players have left behind. All you have to do is contribute the proper materials. There have been times where I’ve seen giant bridges near rivers that were left incomplete, seemingly waiting for someone else to take over the reins and finish them. Other players have also elected to create their own roads, which you can utilize.

Your own structures will show up in other peoples’ games too, so be sure to pay it forward and build as many useful ones as you can.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is now available on PS5.