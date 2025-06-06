I Was Excited About The Deadpool Game Starring Neil Patrick Harris Until I Realized It Was Gonna Make Me Sick

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest showcase is about halfway over, and the show hasn’t really had the sauce so far. I don’t mean in terms of the games it’s showing, I’m talking about the actual showmanship. Keighley’s stage show has been pretty paint-by-numbers without a lot of good bits and showmanship. That changed when he read a snarky letter from someone who wanted to show off a new game. As he recited the monologue, rough stick drawings appeared on the stage’s screen, eventually adorning the stage with Deadpool logos and crude drawings. The thought of a new game starring the Merc with a Mouth got my attention...until it was revealed to be a VR game.

Folks, I’m in Los Angeles right now for the Summer Game Fest event, and after spending so much less time in cars while living in New York City, I’ve gained a newfound disdain for things that give me motion sickness. I can’t get anywhere without becoming nauseous in the backseat of an Uber. This has plagued me every time I have tried a VR game over the past decade, and that means these games are a non-starter for me. So I guess y’all have fun with Deadpool VR. Maybe I’ll watch a Let’s Play.

One cool thing is that Deadpool is voiced by How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris this time around. Which, I don’t know, that’s fine. But I’m surprised. If you were going to go the stunt casting route, why not just pull Ryan Reynolds into the fold? Maybe he was too expensive.

Deadpool VR is coming to Meta Quest 3/3S later this year and is an exclusive for the headset at the moment. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come to PlayStation VR down the line, though.