Today on Highlight Reel we have mysterious boat disappearances, Kingdom Hearts III goofs, Ace Combat 7 clips, and much more!
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Thought it was a nice day for a swim.- dandab
- Rainbow Six Siege - Hammering Ella - Fokaz
- Hitman 2 - Toilet Kill - newdarkcloud
- Ace Combat 7 - Carrier V2 - Nicolas_Cage_Bees
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - I dropped an orb off the plateau with no way back up. The game actually had some useful physics. - Howzieky
- Blade and Sorcery - My axe caught his hand & left him open to be a shish-kabob - Regetik
Witcher 3 - Empty Handed - Baron von Arthur
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Luigi Taunt Kill - FlameJ75
- COD:BO4 - So this is the power of ultra instinct -Nonikun
- Bloodborne - BEAG AND SPIDERS LMAO - beagplays
- Battlefield V - Thought I was gonna be roadkill - rckll
- Battlefield 1 - The Definition of a True Friend - nevcee
- Red Dead Online - Tried to catch me slipping - LoKiSwagg
- RDR2 - gory kill cam - thewolf ema
- RDR2 - That’s gotta be the best god damn pirate I’ve ever seen - letseatpiecharts
- Kingdom Hearts III - Donald had airpods in - NOM-involvement
- Kingdom Hearts III - yeah, what if? - Taldor
- Resident Evil 2 - Mr X - Demon1821
- Resident Evil 2 - ...Ummmmm… - DudeUnderscore
- Resident Evil 2 (Modded) - Resident Evil 2 but 500% facial animations - DPO23
