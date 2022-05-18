Yesterday the ever-evolving 2022 bingo card got even more unpredictable when Behaviour Interactive, the developer behind popular asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight, revealed that it’s making a spin-off game in which you can romance your favorite Dead by Daylight killers.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, is an upcoming dating sim that lets you finally nuzzle up to and romance Dead by Daylight’s murder husbandos and waifus, become platonic friends, or suffer the unyielding fate of deadly awkward silences. The game has multiple “unique endings” wherein, if you play your cards right, you’ll unearth “deeply intimate” facets of the Dead by Daylight killers’ hard-to-read personalities.



How did this little dating sim come into existence? A rep for Behaviour Interactive told Kotaku that Dead by Daylight ran a community survey last year asking players if there was any other type of experience within the world of the game that players were interested in. Turns out, the DbD fandom’s top choice was a dating sim.



“Because it is so completely out there and crazy, we thought we had to do it immediately,” the rep told Kotaku, noting the funny looks and laughter the idea prompted in meetings before they stopped and realized that it was “in fact, genius.”



“We’ve known for years of our fans’ thirst and some of the more intense fanfic that was created. We want to give them what they want but we also need to present this the right way, with all the seriousness it deserves,” the spokesperson said before noting that the dating sim is being developed in collaboration with Psyop, the folks who brought us the KFC dating sim I Love You, Colonel Sanders!

And now, the moment you’ve been waiting for: the eligible killers in Hooked on You. First up is Evan MacMillan, also known as The Trapper. You should call him the Thirst Trapper because he’s stanced up in a form-fitting singlet swimsuit that leaves nothing to the imagination in his Hooked on You iteration. This is a “Fab Five”-esque upgrade from the bloody disgusting pair of overalls he’s rocking in Dead by Daylight. Y’know what we call that? Growth. Ignore the red stuff on his hands, he was clearly smashing berries before your seaside picnic date.



Next up is the absolute beefcake The Huntress. I have no witty remark on deck for her because I’m twitterpated by her herculean biceps, though I did notice she also has berries smeared on her bunny mask. I guess great minds think alike. The second DbD bachelor is the Nigerian dreamboat, Philip Ojomo, aka The Wraith. He’s repping a matching Hawaiian button-up shirt and swim trunks that I’m about 90 percent sure he bought from The Gap. I’m preemptively deducting points for The Wraith’s basic-bitch fashion sense, though he does have a winning smile. Last, and certainly not least, we have the ever-elusive Spirit, Rin Yamaoka, sporting a sleek silk kimono and an elegant black sun hat ordained with a red spider lily symbolizing the “final goodbye” of your single life.



When asked whether Hooked on You might get more romanceable characters in the future, the spokesperson said, “So many of our fans have their favorite character and they are really looking forward to spending some special time with them. We get it. And while this is the first visual novel in the Dead by Daylight universe, I sense that it is certainly not the last time we tell these sorts of stories. We’ve opened a box here that our fans will never let us close again. Not that we would want to anyway.”



Personally, I’m jockeying for an eventual Hooked on You/Silent Hill crossover with a dummy thicc Pyramid Head rocking a Virgin Killer sweater. It’s not like Konami is doing anything with him. It’s what he deserves.



Hooked on You is slated to release this summer on Steam.





