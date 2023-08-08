Dead By Daylight Is Getting The Ultimate Sci-Fi Horror Collab

Dead by Daylight recently revealed all the slimy sci-fi details of its much asked-for Alien collaboration, which the asymmetrical survival horror game initially confirmed with a teaser trailer on August 1. The full trailer, posted August 8, confirms a 1979-era Ellen Ripley as the 1v4’s latest defensive Survivor character and a wet-mouth Xenomorph as an offensive Killer.

“It’s the collaboration that has been requested for years,” developer Behaviour Interactive writes in a press release. “Set against the eerie backdrop of the Nostromo Wreckage, fans will be able to go to the depths of space and try their best to dominate their prey or make it out alive.”

The collaboration introduces a new map function called Control Stations. The Xenomorph Killer is able to exploit these seven Stations as a tunnel system, while Survivors can interact with them to acquire a brand-new, safe-guarding Tool: The Remote Flame Turret.



Advertisement

This Tool pairs uniquely with the Xenomorph’s special attack Power, “Runner Mode,” which “allows the Killer to walk on four legs and become stealthier, reducing its Terror Radius considerably,” says Behaviour Interactive’s press release.



In response, “the Remote Flame Turret’s defensive attack staggers the Xenomorph and can cause its unique Power to end,” the press release indicates. “Players will be kept on their toes as they will need to repair the tool if it overheats, and will be forced to protect it (and themselves) from the powerful Xenomorph, which can destroy the Turret.”



Advertisement Advertisement

Since the Turret works only on the Xenomorph Killer, I don’t expect it to wildly change the general Survivor meta. I’m excited, though, to see if it makes Survivors play extra aggressively in Alien trials.



Read More: Horror Game Legend Ikumi Nakamura On Designing New Dead By Daylight Looks



Advertisement

There’s some time before I find out—Dead by Daylight: Alien will officially release on August 29, 2023 across nearly all Dead by Daylight platforms (not mobile), including Nintendo Switch. PC players, however, can currently download a beta Public Test Build from Steam, now through August 14.



