Super Bomberman R kinda came and went last year, but Konami have since decided to go the Smash Bros. route with the game and start hyping up post-release guest appearances like wrestler Xavier Woods and some guys from Metal Gear, including Snake, who will be voiced be series stalwart David Hayter.

Hayter—synonymous with the role, having played Snake in Metal Gear Solid 1-4—hasn’t officially voiced a Metal Gear character since 2010's Peace Walker, having been replaced by Kiefer Sutherland for 2015's Metal Gear Solid 5 (though he’ll reprising the role again soon for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate).

But here he is, and it’s a very strange thing to watch:

Just as strange is Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes doing his thing for the Xbox One version of the game:

While Arnold Taylor and David Kaye are doing Ratchet & Clank for the PS4 version:

And here’s what Woods looks like:

See? All very weird.

The new characters are coming as part of a free patch for the game.