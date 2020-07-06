Dark Souls Is Presumably Easier With Assault Rifles

Screenshot : Forsakensilver

A crossbow is an elegant weapon for a more civilized age, but it also lacks the stopping power of, say, an M16.



Advertisement

Via PC Gamer, this mod called Modern Firearm by Forsakensilver does what it says on the box: it replaces a bunch of Dark Souls’ ranged weapons with “modern” (though some examples are stretching the definition of that word) stuff like an AK, a Thompson SMG, sniper rifle, MP5 and Resident Evil’s shotgun.

Screenshot : Forsakensilver

Advertisement

If you’re wondering how will this affect your meticulously-rehearsed strategies, it’s “not a balanced mod, and is just made for fun.”



You can download it here.