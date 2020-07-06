Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Dark Souls Is Presumably Easier With Assault Rifles

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:dark souls
Illustration for article titled iDark Souls/i Is Presumably Easier With Assault Rifles
Screenshot: Forsakensilver

A crossbow is an elegant weapon for a more civilized age, but it also lacks the stopping power of, say, an M16.

Via PC Gamer, this mod called Modern Firearm by Forsakensilver does what it says on the box: it replaces a bunch of Dark Souls’ ranged weapons with “modern” (though some examples are stretching the definition of that word) stuff like an AK, a Thompson SMG, sniper rifle, MP5 and Resident Evil’s shotgun.

Illustration for article titled iDark Souls/i Is Presumably Easier With Assault Rifles
Screenshot: Forsakensilver
If you’re wondering how will this affect your meticulously-rehearsed strategies, it’s “not a balanced mod, and is just made for fun.”

You can download it here.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

