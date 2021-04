Image : Acke Hallgren

The original Dark Forces might be our Best Star Wars Game Ever, but its sequel is also great. It is, however, a little dated in 2021, so game developer and artist Acke Hallgren decided to see what it could look like with a modern coat of paint.



So here’s the game’s opening level remade in Unreal Engine 4. It’s not playable as a shooter, but you can download it and walk around it yourself if you’d like.