The First Berserker: Khazan Is Great, The New Pokémon TCG Set Is Not, And More Of The Week's Takes

Opinion

The First Berserker: Khazan Is Great, The New Pokémon TCG Set Is Not, And More Of The Week's Takes

We've also got some thoughts on the discourse around Daredevil: Born Again

pokemon
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled The First Berserker: Khazan Is Great, The New Pokémon TCG Set Is Not, And More Of The Week&#39;s Takes
Screenshot: Neople / Kotaku, How To Cook That / YouTube / Kotaku, Disney+ / Kotaku, Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku, The Pokémon Company / Kotaku, Photo: Darren Staples / Stringer / Kotaku (Getty Images)

This week, we raved about the new action-RPG The First Berserker: Khazan, voiced our critiques of the new Pokémon TCG set Journey Together, and shared some thoughts on the uselessness of game genres and the discourse around Daredevil: Born Again. Read on for these takes and more.

The First Berserker: Khazan Is Way Better Than I Expected

The First Berserker: Khazan Is Way Better Than I Expected

An anime warrior is covered in blood.
Screenshot: Neople / Kotaku

If Blockbuster was still a thing, The First Berserker: Khazan would be the perfect weekend rental. Grab a two-liter, some pizza, and go to town smashing and stabbing your way through a dense arcade action-RPG that will kick your ass but not waste your time. - Ethan Gach Read More

Pokémon TCG’s Latest Set Feels Like It’s Designed For Deliberate Disappointment

Pokémon TCG's Latest Set Feels Like It's Designed For Deliberate Disappointment

Five of the special art cards from Journey Together, arranged on a blurry background of Iono.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

As we have reported many times already, the Pokémon Trading Card Game is in an awful lot of trouble. Since the launch of November 2024's set, Surging Sparks, the popularity of the 30-year-old collectible card game exploded, which in turn drew the attention of scalpers, which has rendered the products almost impossible to buy ever since. Journey Together, officially releasing Friday 28 March, is such an anticlimactic set that it almost feels designed to try to calm the waters. - John Walker Read More

The Pokémon Company Yet Again Promises It Will Print More TCG Cards, But...

The Pokémon Company Yet Again Promises It Will Print More TCG Cards, But...

Four packs of Pokemon cards in a fan.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

If you’ve tried to buy a pack of Pokémon TCG cards in recent times, you’ll already know what a shitshow it’s all become. As we’ve been reporting, the last six months has seen the trading card game’s explosion in popularity lead to an epidemic of scalping, leaving new cards all but unavailable to the regular players and collectors. Now, but not for the first time, The Pokémon Company has promised it will be addressing these shortages. It’s just that their words don’t really match reality. - John Walker Read More

A.I. Ruins Everything Part #473: Online Recipes

A.I. Ruins Everything Part #473: Online Recipes

Dave, Ann's husband, trying an orange honey churros, and not looking pleased.
Screenshot: How To Cook That / YouTube / Kotaku

Remember the science fiction of the 1950s, when people imagined the role robots and artificial intelligence could play, dramatically improving our lives by taking on menial tasks and unpleasant jobs so that we would have more spare time, not need to work every hour, and increase our personal luxury? Weird how, in the moment of this fiction being realized, we’re instead using it to force people into poverty and destroy all art. But also, it turns out, online recipes. - John Walker Read More

Game Genres Are Completely Meaningless, And It’s All Your Fault

Game Genres Are Completely Meaningless, And It's All Your Fault

King Charles of the UK visits a fruit and veg stall, covered in flags for different gaming genres.
Photo: Darren Staples / Stringer / Kotaku (Getty Images)

Genres are broken. Broken, I argue, beyond repair. We need to crumple them up and throw them all away.

Genres always were broken, of course. They are, as with any other form of human-invented categorization, arbitrary. The notion of labeling any specific game as one “type” is inherently nonsensical, all art existing on an infinite spectrum, the boundaries of labels drawn utterly subjectively. That’s been the case forever, and it’s notable that about 15 years ago there were growing calls to abandon genre titles altogether as they felt so needlessly restrictive and confusing. - John Walker Read More

No, Daredevil: Born Again’s Fisk Is Not An Allegory For Trump

No, Daredevil: Born Again's Fisk Is Not An Allegory For Trump

Fisk's head and shoulders, his face bathed in sunlight.
Screenshot: Disney+ / Kotaku

Daredevil: Born Again is really quite something. It feels like the first genuinely adult-focused project within the MCU, and its shocking brutality is all the more surprising for being created by Disney. (While Deadpool & Wolverine had gore and naughty words, it’s hard to really credit the silly movie with being “adult.”) It’s not just Born Again’s visceral combat and ferocious language but also its thematic concerns as the inexorable pull of violence condemns its leads, all delivered with whip-smart writing and meticulous subtlety. But one thing it isn’t is an allegory for the re-rise of Donald Trump. - John Walker Read More

