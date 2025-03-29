The First Berserker: Khazan Is Great, The New Pokémon TCG Set Is Not, And More Of The Week's Takes

Genres are broken. Broken, I argue, beyond repair. We need to crumple them up and throw them all away.

Advertisement

Genres always were broken, of course. They are, as with any other form of human-invented categorization, arbitrary. The notion of labeling any specific game as one “type” is inherently nonsensical, all art existing on an infinite spectrum, the boundaries of labels drawn utterly subjectively. That’s been the case forever, and it’s notable that about 15 years ago there were growing calls to abandon genre titles altogether as they felt so needlessly restrictive and confusing. - John Walker Read More