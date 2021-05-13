Daigo Umehara Hospitalized After Contracting Covid-19 But Is Feeling Better

Screenshot : Red Bull Gaming@YouTube

This weekend , it was announced that Daigo Umehara, one of the greatest Street Fighter players ever, had contracted covid-19. He has since been hospitalized to get the care he needs as the esports pro came down with pneumonia.



According to a tweet from Umehara’s official account, he was experiencing a high fever and fatigue on May 5. The following day, he tested positive for covid-19 and began self-isolating. He told his fans not to worry as he was focusing on making a speedy recovery.

Fellow esports pro Fuudo provided an update, writing that Umehara has entered the hospital the other day after developing pneumonia. The esports icon seems to be feeling better after receiving the necessary medical attention .

Fuudo asked everyone to pray for Umehara’s quick recovery and thanked the doctors and health care staff for all their hard work.