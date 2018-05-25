Takafumi Ozeki doesn’t just make his daughter’s school lunch, he makes it based on her drawings. The result is wonderful, touching and delicious.



Ozeki is a Japanese comedian in the comedy duo known as The Geese. But, as Pouch points out, here is how he brings his child’s to life for pre-school bento.

For more, you can follow Ozeki on Twitter.