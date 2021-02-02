Cyberpunk 2077 Players Warned To Avoid Mods After Security Exploit Found

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red have had to issue a warning today that anyone deciding to install a mod for the game should “use caution” after a security issue was discovered.
The issue is a “vulnerability in external DLL files which can be used to execute code on PCs”. While the company works on a fix, they’re asking players to “please refrain from using files from unknown sources”, which would basically mean any mod.
Advertisement
CDPR only launched mod tools for the game last week and, in true Cyberpunk 2077 fashion, things have not been going well.
DISCUSSION
the Nexus will crack down on anybody trying to pass off malware as a mod so I think the stuff from there should be pretty safe but it doesn’t hurt to be careful.