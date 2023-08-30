Cyberpunk 2077’s Only Getting One Expansion Because Its Old Tech Is Being Retired

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red says its upcoming expansion, Phantom Liberty, will serve as the game’s one and only expansion because of its “technological decision” to move from CDPR’s own REDengine technology to Unreal 5.

During a Q&A portion of CD Project Red’s earnings call on Wednesday (h/t Video Games Chronicle), Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt Red’s senior vice president of business, reiterated the developer’s previously stated stance on not making a second expansion to Cyberpunk 2077—regardless of whether or not Phantom Liberty’s sales do gangbusters—saying “the decision [not to] had already been made.”

He continued:

As we have announced a long time ago, we’re not going to make a second or third [Cyberpunk 2077] expansion. This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind. It’s a technological decision to be honest. This is the last time we’re working on the REDengine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only [Cyberpunk expansion].

Cyberpunk 2077

Last year, CDPR announced its “multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games” to develop a new Witcher game as well as a remake of the original 2007 Witcher video game, which is being built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 by Polish studio Fool’s Theory.

Phantom Liberty, which will overhaul major gameplay mechanics and flesh out the Cyberpunk 2077 world alongside a free version 2.0 update, will release on September 26.



