10 Anime You Should Watch If You Like Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 proudly wears its love of anime on its chromed-out sleeves. Proof? Look no further than its many JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure photo mode poses, or the fact that Kaneda’s iconic red motorcycle from Akira is in the game. With Cyberpunk 2077’s game-changing 2.0 update and its just-released expansion, Phantom Liberty now upon us, it only felt right that we recommend anime to sustain your excitement to one day live in a cyberpunk world.

Before you ask, no, Netflix’s smash-hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners isn’t in the running. That would be far too simple a recommendation given it was produced with the help of developers CD Projekt Red and serves as a prelude to the Cyberpunk game itself. Seeing as how folks immediately flocked to play 2077 shortly after the show hit the streamer last year—causing the once-troubled game to experience a resurgence in Steam popularity, and a plethora of anime-inspired mods to boot—it’s safe to say anyone who’s played 2077 is well aware that Edgerunner slaps.

Now that that’s settled, here’s a short round-up of shows thematically similar to Cyberpunk 2077, and where you can watch them.