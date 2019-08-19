Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red’s anticipated Keanu Reeves vehicle Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Stadia among other games, Google said today in its second Stadia Connect livestream.



Orcs Must Die 3 is coming exclusively to Stadia. The previous game in the series, a free-to-play game called Orcs Must Die: Unchained, released in 2017 but was shut down earlier this year after developer Robot Entertainment said that the online game was losing money.

The stream itself was thin on new game announcements. Google showed trailers of many more games coming to Stadia, some new, some previously announced: Borderlands 3, Kine, Darksiders: Genesis, Mortal Kombat 11, Superhot, Farming Simulator 19, Samurai Shodown, GRID, Doom Eternal, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, The Elder Scrolls Online, Watch Dogs: Legion, Windjammers 2, and the remake of Destroy All Humans.