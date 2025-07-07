Hey, Don't Forget To Try Out Switch 2's Mouse Mode For Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Mouse mode might not have taken the world over by storm, but it remains one of the exciting features available on the Nintendo Switch 2. It may sound silly or uncomfortable—and it can be for some folks—but it’s also really unique and surprisingly well-implemented. In a first-person game like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, the mouse controls can even feel shockingly natural, making for an intriguing way to experience CD Projekt Red’s beloved role-playing game.

This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans

This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans

How to enable mouse controls in Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2

If you want to try out mouse controls for yourself, it’s super easy to get started!

Advertisement

First of all, you’ll need to detach both Joy-Con controllers from the Nintendo Switch 2. If you don’t do this, the following settings will be greyed out, so this is non-negotiable. Stop arguing with me about it.

Advertisement

Read More: One Surprising Switch 2 Launch Game Sold Me On The Mouse Controls

After detaching both Joy-Cons, open the in-game settings and navigate to Controls > Mouse Sensor. On this screen, enable the Mouse Sensor setting.

Advertisement

This will immediately allow you to use one Joy-Con as a mouse. Place the Joy-Con color-side down on almost any surface to begin controlling your camera with it. You’ll still need to control movement with the other Joy-Con’s joystick, of course. It might take a little to get used to, but the accuracy boost can be pretty ridiculous. Check it out in action here:

Trying Cyberpunk 2077 with Mouse Controls on Switch 2 is Amazing!

If you want to adjust the sensitivity of your mouse sensor, head back into the same settings menu and toggle it left or right to find the perfect spot for you. You can also adjust a handful of other settings here for a fully customized experience, so feel free to mess around with all of it until things feel right. If you’re not used to gaming with a mouse, you might want to spend some time tinkering with this setting, preferably starting with a low sensitivity, only raising it as you feel more comfortable playing this way.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 if you’re eager to test out your Joy-Cons’ mouse controls. Of course, you can also pick up the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Windows PCs.