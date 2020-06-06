Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Here's Another Pokemon

Cutiefly Knows That Amber Is The Color Of Your Energy

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Here's Another Pokemon
Here's Another PokemonPokemonCutieflyAmberIsTheColorOfYourEnergyHAP311Kotakucore
3
Illustration for article titled Cutiefly Knows That Amber Is The Color Of Your Energy

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Cutiefly!

Cutiefly Details

Type: Bug/Fairy

Average Height: 0' 04"

Average Weight: 0.4 lbs

First Added In Generation VII

Cutiefly, take me away to the sky’
I’ve got to tell you something
This Pokemon, I had to put it in a blog
And it goes like

Whoa, Cutiefly can see auras of living beings
Whoa, it uses this to attack and flee

You want to know Cutiefly food
You should know it loves flowers in bloom
And I know I

Whoa, Cutiefly is often attracted to cities
Whoa, cuz cities are filled with happy beings

Whoa, and happy people have auras like flowers and trees
Whoa, so that’s why Cutiefly comes and sees

It flys very far away
To collect nectar and pollen every day
But has to compete with Butterfree
That’s because pollen they need
It just may not seem right
Sometimes you’ve got to fight

Whoa, this bug is super teeny-tiny
Whoa, the smallest bug you’ll ever see

It’s in fact the lightest bug by far
Be careful not hit with your car
And you know that

Whoa
Cutiefly sees auras naturally
Thanks to Bulbapedia for telling me
Whoa
Cutiefly sees auras naturally

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration for article titled Cutiefly Knows That Amber Is The Color Of Your Energy
Illustration: Tapwing (DeviantArt)
This feels like a photo taken for a Planet Earth: Pokemon Edition documentary and also...someone should make that. Imagine something with the budget of Detective Pikachu but based on Planet Earth. I’d watch that!

Random Facts

  • Yes, I know I cheated on some of the rhymes and structure of the song. I’m no Weird Al. Sorry.
  • No other Pokemon has the same type combination as Cutiefly and its evolution, Ribombee.
  • Cutiefly is the only Pokemon to have inspired a 311 parody song. I assume.

Best Comment From Last Week

IT WAS YEARS OLD AND YOU ATE IT??

-duxx

Look, let’s not think about these things okay.

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

