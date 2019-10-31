Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Toys

Cute Japanese Action Figure Line Not So Cute Now, Is It?

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Not It
3.5K
8
Save

Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid line of action figures is known for huge heads on tiny bodies and incredible cuteness. Or at least it was. It has changed all that. Nendoroid Pennywise is not an adorable scamp at all.

The rictus grin, the cracked forehead, both somehow even bigger than the one actor Bill Skarsgård sports in his portrayal, are the stuff of nightmares, not tiny desktop companions. I’m sure many fans of the new movies will disagree with me, but no.

Advertisement

God no.

I am all for It figures. Pennywise in any form is a horror icon. But he’s scary enough when portrayed realistically. Contorted into Good Smile Company’s big-headed anime style, he is simply hideous. I keep having to tab over to the company’s newly-announced Spider-Gwen figure to keep from getting too skeeved out.

For those interested in the figure, now up for preorder with a June 2020 release date, know that it comes with some nifty accessories. He’s got a balloon, of course, but also a tiny origami boat and a sewer hideout, to recreate the iconic scene from the film.

Advertisement

He also comes with a second face. It is not good.

Advertisement

Going to go huddle in the corner and cry now.

Share This Story

Better, Cuter Nendoroids

This Fallout Vault Boy Figure Is A Whole Mood
Toy Somehow Makes Overwatch's Lucio Even More Adorable
Everyone Could Use A Little McCree
Tiny Torbjorn Action Figure Is Just The Right Size
A Very Cute Lil' Persona 5 Figure
Junkrat Toy Is A Tiny Terror
A Little Sombra Figure For Overwatch Fans
Oh Man Look At This Witcher 3 Figure
Look At These Little Hanzo And Genji Action Figures

About the author

Mike Fahey
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

TwitterPosts