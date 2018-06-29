Cartoonist and self-described Dungeons & Dragons nerd Luke Howard hand-crafted a convincing argument in favor of pen-and-paper role-playing: custom character sheets for D&D.



It’s not unusual for players to print their character sheets off D&D’s website or type their stats into a digital document. But that can feel a little impersonal. Howard’s character books are the polar opposite. Protected by french paper, embellished with a skull and covered with adorable illustrations, these sheets are almost too good to write on:

All of D&D’s 5th edition’s essential information is on there, plus a quick reference guide. The booklets are bound with an elastic cord, so if your character dies, you can add new sheets and start again. Howard also offers a digital version.

