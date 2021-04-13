Crusader Kings III Will Soon Let Modders Create Same-Sex Marriages

Image : Crusader Kings III

While Crusader Kings III shipped with the ability for characters to have a same-sex relationship, that could only happen behind the scenes, with concubines and marriage reserved for a man and a woman. After feedback from fans and modders, that’s about to change.



As part of a blog post outlining some changes to the way the game will support mods , and hinting at what’s to come in the game’s 1.3 series of updates, Paradox note that while modders had briefly enabled “same-sex concubinage ” a little while ago, the developers had to quickly restrict it, “as part of fixing a concubine-related bug, believing it’d never been possible at all.”

“Since then, we’ve made changes to properly support same-sex concubinage, and it will come alongside other modding improvements, ” as part of the game’s series of 1.3 updates. “Further, we plan to support same-sex marriage for mods in 1.4, ” Paradox add. “Due to larger technical risks surrounding it, it was not feasible to include that in 1.3.X; we need more time to test it to ensure that this support does not introduce bugs in the vanilla game.”

This is great! And mods are a good start. But considering this is a series that has let a horse become Pope and had Aztecs invading Britain, hopefully once all the systems are tested and shown to be working Paradox can do something official with this as well.