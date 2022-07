Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Aniplex USA



Hey guys, wanna see how hard you can cry? Well you better watch Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day so you can find out.



Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, by A-1 Pictures, is a supernatural slice-of-life drama about a group of childhood friends that grow apart after the passing of their anchor-friend, Meiko “Menma” Honma. But Menma isn’t really gone. One day, her ghost appears and hounds her hermitlike friend Jinta Yadomi to aid her in fulfilling her one last wish before passing on.

Now the band of former friends must reconcile their guilt and hard feelings for one another in order to properly move on from their tumultuous past and allow Menma’s soul to finally rest peacefully.