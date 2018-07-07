Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Boundary Break

The most recent episode of Boundary Break scrounges through lots of interesting hidden content in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, but the best thing is a clarification of Pinstripe Potoroo’s deepest desires.

In an older episode of Boundary Break, host Shesez showed viewers a weird little detail in the the boss arena for Pinstripe Pootoroo, the kangaroo/rat/gangster boss. On the floor, there is an image of...something.

Advertisement

It’s clearly some kind of letter or drawing, and it says “Pin,” which we might assume is a reference to, you know, this big rat/kangaroo/gangster who goes by the name of Pinstripe. It could mean anything.

Advertisement

The N. Sane trilogy has given us this update of the image, and it clarifies a lot about Pinstripe’s intentions. He wants to murder Crash. In case you’re confused about who is who in the image, there are clear labels. And, also, juuuuuust in case you’re still confused, there’s a big red “no thank you” drawn around and through our bandicoot.

All sarcasm aside, I really like that the remaster used this opportunity revisit this joke (or easter egg), and it shows a dedication to really fleshing out the world of Crash Bandicoot. I never imagined that I would write that sentence.

I’m also really impressed with Boundary Break’s dedication to continually delving into this kind of content. The show is always finding new and interesting content in games that we just wouldn’t normally see, and I really appreciate that someone is out there digging through these digital worlds.