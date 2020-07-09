Crash Bandicoot Gets A New Mobile Runner, Courtesy Of King

Like this, only in portrait mode. Illustration : Activision

Doesn’t Crash Bandicoot seem like a great candidate for a mobile runner? Activision thought so, so they tapped Candy Crush makers King to put one together. It’s not called Candy Crash Saga, though. It’s Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, coming soon to iOS and Android.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is a free-to-play runner. What else would it be, really? Dr. Neo Cortex is back and attempting to take over the multiverse. Crash and friends must run through stages inspired by the series’ long history in order to stop him. Fans can expect nods to obscure characters and situations from every Crash game ever made. Also, it has base building, with Crash and friends recycling Neo Cortex tech to make them a nice little place to hang out.

According to Stephen Jarrett, VP of game design at King, and creative lead on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile game studio was working on a runner and jumped at the chance to turn it i nto a Crash game. Speaking to Kotaku earlier this week, he said his entire team are huge fans of the once Sony mascot, and hinted at some really deep cuts when it comes to references to earlier games in the series.

Prospective players can now pre-register for the game on the official website, which will score them a Blue Hyena skin for Crash when the game goes live.