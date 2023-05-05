Here's 13 More Exciting, Cozy Games Coming Out In 2023

Even though we’re already almost halfway through the year, there are still a ton of cozy games to come in 2023 . And while we just told you about a bunch of them, that list was just scratching the surface, and there are so many more excitingly cozy games coming this year that deserve your attention .

Whether getting cozy for you means cleaning up the ocean, making tea for cats, or getting in touch with nature, we’ve collected 13 games we think will be great to curl up with after a long day.

All of these titles are expected to release in 2023. But keep in mind that delays are bound to happen, especially since many of these are indie titles made by small teams.