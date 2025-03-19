Report: Canned Coyote Vs. Acme Movie Might Be Heading To Theaters After All

These days I appreciate any good news we get and hold onto it for dear life. And today, the good news keeping me going is a new report that claims Warner Bros. is negotiating a deal that would finally bring the canceled Coyote Vs. Acme movie to theaters in 2026.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Coyote Vs. Acme is a shelved live-action/animation hybrid comedy from WB that is about Wile E. Coyote suing Acme over all the terrible and dangerous products he has used while famously trying (and failing) to catch the Road Runner. The movie was shelved in November 2023 to reportedly gain Warner Bros. a $30 million tax write-off, but public backlash forced the studio to shop the movie around. However, a deal was never struck and it seemed like the film was destined to never see the light of day. But now a new report says a deal is in the works that could lead to Coyote Vs. Acme be released.

Advertisement

On March 19, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. was negotiating a deal to sell the film to small media company Ketchup Entertainment, which will reportedly acquire it for $50 million, assuming the deal is finalized and gets across the finish line. If the deal goes through, Deadline says the movie could land in theaters next year.

Advertisement

WB and Ketchup declined to provide a comment to Deadline.

Looney Tunes: The Day The Earth Blew Up | Official Trailer

Ketchup Entertainment recently released the 2D animated film Looney Tunes: The Day the Earth Blew Up in theaters. That film was also canned by WB in August 2022 before it was saved by Ketchup who stepped in and purchased it. The movie has since earned over $5.5 million in theaters with no virtually no marketing.

Advertisement

Hopefully, assuming this deal is completed, Coyote Vs. Acme will find an even bigger audience in theaters than Ketchup’s last Looney Tunes film thanks to the presence of stars John Cena and Will Forte. For now, we wait.

.

