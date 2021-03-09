Counter-Strike Was Accidentally Removed From Steam Today

Screenshot : Valve

Earlier today, anyone trying to find or play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Steam ran into a weird surprise: the game was missing. Just...gone.



It soon came back, but for a little while there one of the biggest video games on the planet had just up and disappeared. Its store page presented a “OOPS, SORRY!” message, and its concurrent player count went through the floor.

As SteamDB’s Pavel Djundik noted, Counter-Strike wasn’t the only game affected, with a handful of other titles disappearing as well.



While Valve tells Kotaku the disappearance was “just a hiccup on the backend”, let’s not discount the fact Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has worked every day since 2012 without a break. Maybe it just needed a morning off, enjoy a cup of tea, read a magazine, collect its thoughts for a moment.