Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:resident evil
resident evilcapcomhumormetapost
1
Screenshot: Twitter

Cosplayer Kusarine Matsu has been uploading a series of clips to YouTube parodying the original Resident Evil game with a humorous twist. The movements and difficulty tables pose are on point.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Sony Says COVID-19 Hasn't Changed The PS5's Release Window

First Valorant Ban Wave Takes Out 8,873 (Very Salty) Cheaters

Games Criticism Is A Kindness