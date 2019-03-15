Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Fukuoka, Japan for allegedly committing burglary while dressed in Rei Ayanami’s plugsuit from Evangelion 3.0.



“When cosplaying, I wanted to break in and steal things,” the suspected is quoted by NHK as saying.

According to the charging documents, the man is accused of breaking into Iizuka City home in Fukuoka and stealing 17,000 yen ($152) in cash.

The man confessed to committing another ten or so cosplay robberies. The authorities discovered a Spider-Man costume as well as a Playboy bunny girl style outfit during the arrest.