There’s a new Cooking Mama game coming to the Nintendo Switch via publishers Planet Digital Partners, pitched as a reboot for the series, and while the announcement was centred around some bizarre blockchain news, the most interesting part is that there’s now a new vegetarian mode to go alongside regular recipes that include meat.



“New to Cooking Mama will be a ‘Vegetarian Mode’ where players who do not wish to prepare meals with meat ingredients will be able to cook creative, alternate meatless recipes”, the release says. “Players will be able to cook in both ‘Traditional Mode’ and ‘Vegetarian Mode’ and blend motion gestures from the Nintendo Switch with traditional controls for an immersive meal prep and cooking experience through each minigame played.”

So if you want to cook with meaty recipes that’s cool, and if you don’t, then that is also cool.

As for the blockchain news, it’s about each copy of the game having “Unique Blockchain Private-Keys”, which the publishers are claiming will allow for stuff like improved DRM, rewards and “Enhanced Multiplayer Experience with Dual Expression”, which would mean “every copy of a game [would be] subtly different and personal to a user”.

Cooking Mama: Coming Home to Mama will be out in the Fall.