Control Ultimate Edition Doesn’t Quite Fit On Its Xbox One Disc

505 Games has clarified that the physical version of Control Ultimate Edition, released today, has a one-time internet connection requirement on Xbox One to download everything in the expanded package.



“Control Ultimate Edition, including all the latest expansions, is over 50 GB, so we’re unable to fit everything on the Xbox disc,” 505 Games wrote. “We have used Xbox intelligent delivery to provide some content on the disc and the rest via download. Once you have downloaded the game, rest assured you do not have to be online to play!”

An internet connection isn’t required for the game’s physical PlayStation 4 release, the official statement goes on to explain, due to “compression and other variables.”

These details come after a Twitter user expressed confusion over the weekend about Control’s physical Xbox packaging stating the game needs to connect to the internet.

When Kotaku reached out to 505 Games about whether the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 versions of Control Ultimate Edition would require internet connections or employ the compression methods used on the PlayStation 4 disc, the publisher declined to comment.